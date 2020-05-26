Manitoba’s coronavirus curve stays flat with another day of no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s curve is still more of a straight line as no new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

There have been only three new cases announced in the province in the past two weeks, and none in the past four days.

359 lab tests were done yesterday — well below the province's lab capacity. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) May 26, 2020

Manitoba last saw two cases reported Friday, in relation to the case of a south Winnipeg Walmart worker who tested positive for the virus.

