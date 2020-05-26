Menu

Health

Manitoba’s coronavirus curve stays flat with another day of no new cases

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 2:10 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 2:12 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.

Manitoba’s curve is still more of a straight line as no new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

There have been only three new cases announced in the province in the past two weeks, and none in the past four days.

Manitoba last saw two cases reported Friday, in relation to the case of a south Winnipeg Walmart worker who tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba to give $4.6M in support to low-income people with disabilities

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusdaily covid updatedaily update manitoba
