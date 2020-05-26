Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Manitoba to spend $4.6 million for low-income people with disabilities

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 12:24 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 1:16 pm
Premier Brian Pallister responds to questions from Manitoba opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew during question and answer period at the Legislative Building on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ruth Bonneville - POOL.
Seniors were first, and now low-income Manitobans with disabilities will see a $200 cheque.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Tuesday that they will spend $4.6 million in support.

Story continues below advertisement

About 23,000 people on disability will receive the cheque, expected to come in June.

“This payment will not be considered taxable income and will not affect any other benefits received,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The cheques will be mailed automatically, and people don’t need to apply, said Pallister.

More information can be found here.

