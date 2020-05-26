Coronavirus: Manitoba to spend $4.6 million for low-income people with disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors were first, and now low-income Manitobans with disabilities will see a $200 cheque.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Tuesday that they will spend $4.6 million in support.

About 23,000 Manitobans will be mailed a $200 cheque in early June for one-time support. This payment will not be considered taxable income and will not affect any other benefits received. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) May 26, 2020

About 23,000 people on disability will receive the cheque, expected to come in June.

“This payment will not be considered taxable income and will not affect any other benefits received,” he said.

The cheques will be mailed automatically, and people don’t need to apply, said Pallister.

More information can be found here.