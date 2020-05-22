Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg mayor to give update on city’s COVID-19 response Friday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 12:51 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 12:55 pm
Jason Shaw, left, and Mayor Brian Bowman will update media on the city's COVID-19 response Friday.
Jason Shaw, left, and Mayor Brian Bowman will update media on the city's COVID-19 response Friday. Dan Turnbull/Global News

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will give an update on the city’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus outbreak Friday.

Bowman will be joined by the head of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre, Jason Shaw, at a 12:15 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the press conference live here.

COVID-19 questions answered
COVID-19 questions answered

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCity of Winnipegcoronavirus in manitobaBrian BowmanCoronavirus in WinnipegJason Shaw
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.