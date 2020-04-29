Manitoba playgrounds, rec facilities and campgrounds reopening Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government has unveiled a plan to slowly start reopening recreational facilities starting on Monday.

Playgrounds, skate parks, golf courses, tennis courts, driving ranges and other similar recreation facilities may reopen if people maintain a distance of at least two metres, says the province.

When it comes to golfing, the province says golfers will need to be screened on the phone before a tee-time is booked and are prevented from booking if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

A maximum of four golfers per group is allowed and one person per golf cart, or two people from the same household.

Public use items, such as ball-washing stations and water fountains, are closed or removed.

Campgrounds will also be opening on Monday — that applies to yurts and vacation cabins.

campground registration opens on Monday.

The province says if people do plan on camping, they need to pack their own toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other personal hygiene products to provincial campgrounds, yurts and vacation cabins.

The province says people have to also gas up before leaving home, wear water shoes or sandals while using shower facilities and not use local health providers, unless it is an emergency.

Manitoba travel and gathering restrictions remain in place amid start of provincial reopening

The province adds that all businesses will be required to limit occupancy to 50 per cent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, whichever is lower.

The group rules still apply and no more than 10 people may gather in common areas.

The province says that these requirements will be enforceable under public health orders.

“This is not a victory lap, this is a marathon not a sprint,” said Premier Brian Pallister. Tweet This

There are a number of guidelines for staff who work at these types of businesses.

Businesses need to ensure that their emplyees are healthy before coming into work and to maintain physical distancing, businesses must post external signs indicating COVID-19 physical distancing protocols, and floor markings are installed where service is offered or lines form.

Recreation areas, such as dance floors, pool tables and other areas, are closed.