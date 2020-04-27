Manitoba camping season still up in the air amid COVID-19 restrictions

As temperatures rise and conditions improve, many are looking to get outside this spring. But camping season remains up in the air in Manitoba amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The province delayed camping reservations in early April, and campsites are closed until May 1 under the current public health act.

The province says they will be providing an update on camping when they unveil their reopening plans this week.

“This is going to be part of our reopening strategies so we’ll be able to comment more detailed on that later this week,” Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday.

Last week, Saskatchewan unveiled its plan to reopen the economy in five phases, which includes camping reservations starting up on May 4 and overnight camping beginning on June 1.

Everett Obirek, who owns White Spruce on the Lake seasonal campground in Lac du Bonnet, says there are still a lot of questions.

“One of the biggest issues with people wanting to come out [is that] we aren’t able to give them a guaranteed answer of when they’re able to come in,” Obirek said.

He remains hopeful the seasonal campground can open for May long weekend as planned, but camping might look slightly different this year and physical distancing protocols will need to remain in place.

“I’m guessing anything public or with multiple people will have to be closed. So the playground obviously is one, the off-leash dog park is second, [and] our beach will likely have to be closed down.”

