City of Winnipeg to give update on COVID-19 response Friday

The City of Winnipeg will give an update on its response to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre, are scheduled to give the update at 3:15 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

Earlier in the day Friday health officials announced the province’s first death from COVID-19, a woman from Winnipeg in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The province also announced three more cases, bringing Manitoba’s total confirmed and probable case count to 39 as of Friday morning.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

