Health

Coronavirus: Winnipeg ‘ambassadors’ watching for rule-breakers in city parks

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 10:20 am
Community Service Ambassadors talking to people at Assiniboine Park on Saturday, April 11th.
Community Service Ambassadors talking to people at Assiniboine Park on Saturday, April 11th. Michael Draven / Global News

A new team of city workers is being deployed in Winnipeg parks in an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

City officials say their primary goal is to educate the public, but fines for people still not getting the message, will be on the way.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Flouting public health rules will now bring $486 fine for Manitobans

Forty-eight City of Winnipeg employees will be patrolling parks and open spaces, ensuring people are practising proper physical distancing.

Pop quiz! How social distancing savvy are you?
Pop quiz! How social distancing savvy are you?

“Community Service Ambassadors are out to be able to provide positive reinforcement and to be the eyes and ears, so that if required, we can provide positive reinforcement and messaging around social and physical distancing,” explained the city’s Assistant Chief of Emergency Management.

City officials hope members of the public use the ambassadors as resources for information regarding COVID-19.

READ MORE: Winnipeg to keep sports fields closed, expand cycling routes during coronavirus

“Look for community service ambassadors throughout our parks during your warm-weather times and when the sun’s out. It’s okay to have a conversation with them and learn about COVID-19,” said Shaw.

“Our Community Service Ambassadors are one part of the solution to help keep our residents safe.”

Community Service Ambassadors patrolling Kildonan Park on Saturday, April 11th.
Community Service Ambassadors patrolling Kildonan Park on Saturday, April 11th. Marek Tkach / Global News

If the ambassadors come across people in groups of larger than ten, or people not practising physical distancing properly, a fine could be possible.

“Community service ambassadors are there for positive reinforcement and if possible they can make contact with our bylaw officers who can then issue warnings and or fines.”

The maximum fine amount is $1,000.

Mayor Brian Bowman on social distancing
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Winnipegcoronavirus in manitobaJay ShawCommunity Service AmbassadorsEmergency Managment
