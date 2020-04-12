Coronavirus: Winnipeg ‘ambassadors’ watching for rule-breakers in city parks

Send this page to someone via email

A new team of city workers is being deployed in Winnipeg parks in an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

City officials say their primary goal is to educate the public, but fines for people still not getting the message, will be on the way.

Forty-eight City of Winnipeg employees will be patrolling parks and open spaces, ensuring people are practising proper physical distancing.

“Community Service Ambassadors are out to be able to provide positive reinforcement and to be the eyes and ears, so that if required, we can provide positive reinforcement and messaging around social and physical distancing,” explained the city’s Assistant Chief of Emergency Management.

City officials hope members of the public use the ambassadors as resources for information regarding COVID-19.

“Look for community service ambassadors throughout our parks during your warm-weather times and when the sun’s out. It’s okay to have a conversation with them and learn about COVID-19,” said Shaw.

Community Service Ambassadors patrolling Kildonan Park on Saturday, April 11th. Marek Tkach / Global News

If the ambassadors come across people in groups of larger than ten, or people not practising physical distancing properly, a fine could be possible.

“Community service ambassadors are there for positive reinforcement and if possible they can make contact with our bylaw officers who can then issue warnings and or fines.”

The maximum fine amount is $1,000.

