City of Winnipeg to give update on coronavirus response Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The city is scheduled to give an update to Winnipeggers about its ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Jason Shaw, head of the city’s emergency operations centre are scheduled to speak at a press conference from city hall at 3 p.m.

Global News will endeavor to stream the press conference live in this story.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday Manitoba health officials said seven more people have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to 103 of Tuesday afternoon.

View link »

At its last COVID-19 update Friday, the city announced it would close city-owned playgrounds, suspend all permits for special events and forego parking tickets for time-limit violations on residential streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

At that press conference Bowman also said he planned to ask council to consider calling a state of local emergency at a special council meeting scheduled for this coming Friday.

1:31 Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to close city playgrounds, suspend residential parking fines Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to close city playgrounds, suspend residential parking fines

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.