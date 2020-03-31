Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Premier, education minister to update Manitoba Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 9:14 am
A vacant teachers desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Friday, Sept. 5, 2014. The Manitoba government says it is closing schools for three weeks because of COVID-19. Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says classes will be suspended starting Monday, March 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Premier Brian Pallister and Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen have called a press conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba schools are currently closed and are scheduled to re-open on April 13.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Education of Manitoba students now in parents’ hands

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

