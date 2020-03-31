Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Tuesday update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 10:26 am
Updated March 31, 2020 10:33 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, March 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, March 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba health officials will update the province on the current novel coronavirus situation at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba currently has 96 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19. One person has died. Four people are currently in hospital, one in ICU, and two people have recovered.

On Monday, the province announced a new public health order that closes all non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba closing all non-critical businesses Wednesday

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusCoronavirus in Winnipegwinnipeg coronavirusdaily corona updatedaily corona update manitoba
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.