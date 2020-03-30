Coronavirus: Monday update from Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Health officials and Premier Brian Pallister will update the province about the latest COVID-19 situation in Manitoba at 1 p.m. Monday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Manitoba’s probable and confirmed cases stand at 72. One person has died. Two people are currently in hospital, and two people have recovered.

Over the weekend, health officials noted a spike in cases, including 25 on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

Groups of 10 or more are now not allowed to gather in Manitoba, effective Monday morning.

1:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to ban gatherings of 10 or more people Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to ban gatherings of 10 or more people

Story continues below advertisement