Coronavirus: Monday update from Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba health officials

Health officials and Premier Brian Pallister will update the province about the latest COVID-19 situation in Manitoba at 1 p.m. Monday.
Manitoba’s probable and confirmed cases stand at 72. One person has died. Two people are currently in hospital, and two people have recovered.
Over the weekend, health officials noted a spike in cases, including 25 on Saturday and eight on Sunday.
Groups of 10 or more are now not allowed to gather in Manitoba, effective Monday morning.
