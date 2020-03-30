Menu

Coronavirus: Monday update from Premier Brian Pallister and Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 10:45 am
Updated March 30, 2020 11:34 am
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, listens in as Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. .
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, listens in as Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Health officials and Premier Brian Pallister will update the province about the latest COVID-19 situation in Manitoba at 1 p.m. Monday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba’s probable and confirmed cases stand at 72. One person has died. Two people are currently in hospital, and two people have recovered.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Over the weekend, health officials noted a spike in cases, including 25 on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

Groups of 10 or more are now not allowed to gather in Manitoba, effective Monday morning.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to ban gatherings of 10 or more people
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba to ban gatherings of 10 or more people
