Manitoba health officials to update ‘Tobans on latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated throughout the press conference.

Manitoba health officials will update the province Tuesday on the latest coronavirus numbers.

Global News will livestream the press conference here at 1 p.m.

Over the weekend, one new case was reported, although no details on where in the province it was found was released.

READ MORE: 1 new coronavirus case in Manitoba after 6 straight days of no new cases

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.