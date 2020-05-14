Drive-through lines spike at Manitoba COVID-19 testing sites, no new cases for second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has recorded no new cases of Coronavirus for the second day in a row, but drive through lines at testing sites appear to have spiked.

Provincial health officials said Thursday there were no new cases of the disease caused by COVID-19, and one probable case has been found to be negative, putting Manitoba’s numbers at 290.

The probable case was part of the cluster of cases in Prairie Mountain Health region, said the provincial bulletin, bringing that cluster back down to 10.

Four people are still in hospital, with one in intensive care. Active cases have dropped to 30 and 252 people have recovered.

Manitoba’s death toll remains at seven.

An additional 306 laboratory tests were performed Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 32,244.

On Wednesday, health officials said anyone with symptoms can now simply go to a testing site and request a test without having to call Health Links first.

On Thursday, long lines of vehicles were found at the Main Street and Barnes Avenue testing sites, both of which are drive-through only.

A Thursday afternoon lineup at the Barnes Street COVID-19 testing site. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Global News has reached out to the province for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister announced that more public health officers will be granted powers to enforce

