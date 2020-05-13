Menu

Health

Manitoba to update COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 1:31 pm
Manitoba health officials will give an update on the virus' spread through the province Wednesday.
Manitoba health officials will give an update on the virus' spread through the province Wednesday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Manitobans will get an update on the province’s latest COVID-19 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials will hold a press conference to give an update at 1 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

