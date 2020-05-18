1 new coronavirus case in Manitoba after 6 straight days of no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say there has been one new coronavirus case identified as of Monday morning.

That brings the total number of positive and probable positive cases in the province to 290.

One person is currently hospitalized.

There are now 26 active cases in Manitoba, while 257 people have recovered.

The number of people who have died remains at seven.

The province says it’s important to note that while some restrictions are lifting, there’s still more work to do to stop the spread of COVID-19.

People are being reminded to wash their hands and maintain physical distancing.

