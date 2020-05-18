Menu

Health

1 new coronavirus case in Manitoba after 6 straight days of no new cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 2:29 pm
A discarded face mask.
A discarded face mask. The Canadian Press

Manitoba health officials say there has been one new coronavirus case identified as of Monday morning.

That brings the total number of positive and probable positive cases in the province to 290.

One person is currently hospitalized.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — WHO agrees to independent probe of how it handled pandemic

There are now 26 active cases in Manitoba, while 257 people have recovered.

The number of people who have died remains at seven.

The province says it’s important to note that while some restrictions are lifting, there’s still more work to do to stop the spread of COVID-19.

People are being reminded to wash their hands and maintain physical distancing.

