Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Cooking turkey for Thanksgiving? It’s going to cost you more this year

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 6, 2026 10:58 am
2 min read
This Sept. 15, 2014, photo shows super fast roast turkey in Concord, N.H. “The Thanksgiving turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, but despite its being cooked every year for generations, it still causes anxiety. The annual conundrum? Getting a flavorful turkey that also looks good, and the rest of dinner, on the table before the grandparents fall asleep,” Tyler Florence writes in his new cookbook, “Inside the Test Kitchen.” (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) View image in full screen
FILE: This Sept. 15, 2014, photo shows super fast roast turkey in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A turkey dinner for Thanksgiving is going to cost you a lot more this year, a report by the the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University found on Tuesday.

The cost of cooking your family a Thanksgiving meal has been rising steadily since 2024, with a small increase of 0.6 per cent for a turkey dinner in 2025, compared to 2024.

This year, however, the cost went up 10 per cent from $32.48 in 2025 to $35.72 in 2026 for a Thanksgiving meal for four with turkey as your main meat.

The menu includes potatoes, carrots, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, cranberries, stuffing, and gravy as sides, but the rise in the cost is mainly due to the cost of turkey rising from $10.43 to $12.53.

How much do sides cost this year?

Side dishes got more expensive too.

Story continues below advertisement

There was a slight $0.74 rise in the cost of a pound of carrots from $0.91 in 2025 to $1.65 in 2026.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The price of a 10-pound sack of potatoes remained the same at $6.99.

Click to play video: 'Global food prices at three-year high: UN'
Global food prices at three-year high: UN

The combined price of the five other sides – dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, cranberries, stuffing, and gravy – went up by 2.8 per cent, the report said.

Overall, it will cost $23.19 to put together the whole array of sides. In 2025, the same side dishes cost $22.05 and in 2024, they cost $20.61.

All meats will cost more

While the cost of turkey has seen the sharpest rise, you’ll be paying more this year regardless of what meat you use as your main course.

Story continues below advertisement

The rise in the price of turkeys has meant that the cost of a ham dinner would be in the same ballpark range.

The price of a ham Thanksgiving dinner went up 4.3 per cent from $34.87 in 2025 to $36.37 this year.

Click to play video: 'Thanksgiving amid record demand'
Thanksgiving amid record demand

The cost of lamb and lobster meals will depend on the cut of the meat, but the report estimates that both those proteins also went up in price.

A lamb meal for four has gone up 3.5 per cent from $77.77 in 2025 to $80.47 in 2026.

Lobster meals have seen the smallest increase in price but remain the most expensive protein in a Thanksgiving meal for four. It went up 3.4 per cent from $85.23 in 2025 to $80.47.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices