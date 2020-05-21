Calgary police seek suspect after Wednesday shooting in Crescent Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in the community of Crescent Heights on Wednesday evening.

According to Calgary police, officers were called to the 300 block of 2 Avenue Northeast near Rotary Park just after 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 300 block of 2 Avenue Northeast on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Global News

Police said one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The victim is not co-operating with investigators, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

