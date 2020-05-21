Calgary police seek suspect after Wednesday shooting in Crescent Heights

Calgary police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in the community of Crescent Heights on Wednesday evening.
According to Calgary police, officers were called to the 300 block of 2 Avenue Northeast near Rotary Park just after 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police said one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
The victim is not co-operating with investigators, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
