Sports

Winnipeg-born NHLer Leipsic’s contract terminated by Capitals

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 11:59 am
Updated May 8, 2020 12:00 pm
Washington Capitals' Brendan Leipsic is facing a backlash after derogatory comments he made in a group chat with other players were leaked online.
Washington Capitals' Brendan Leipsic is facing a backlash after derogatory comments he made in a group chat with other players were leaked online. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A hockey player from Winnipeg has been given the boot by his NHL team after screenshots of offensive and misogynistic comments were leaked online Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals announced in a statement Friday morning that Brendan Leipsic has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

The offensive messages appear to come from a group chat the left winger was involved in alongside a number of others, including fellow Winnipegger and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman speaks out after degrading comments by NHL players: ‘I was shocked’

Backlash to the comments came swiftly from around the hockey world, including a statement from the league condemning the remarks.

Leipsic, 25, has also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings in an NHL career than began in 2015.

Condemnation swift; Brendan Leipsic’s future with the NHL uncertain after misogynistic chat surfaces
