Winnipeg-born NHLer Leipsic’s contract terminated by Capitals

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A hockey player from Winnipeg has been given the boot by his NHL team after screenshots of offensive and misogynistic comments were leaked online Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals announced in a statement Friday morning that Brendan Leipsic has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract.

The offensive messages appear to come from a group chat the left winger was involved in alongside a number of others, including fellow Winnipegger and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald.

The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract.https://t.co/UnADibu2yQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Backlash to the comments came swiftly from around the hockey world, including a statement from the league condemning the remarks.

Leipsic, 25, has also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings in an NHL career than began in 2015.