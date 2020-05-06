Winnipeg-born NHL player’s comments ‘unacceptable and offensive’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg-born NHL player Brendan Leipsic is facing massive criticism after private messages degrading women were exposed online.

The messages appear to come from a group chat the 25-year-old was involved in with a number of other people including Jack Rodewald.

Global News has not accurately verified the identities of the other players.

Statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/aZm1M2wZBk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2020

Leipsic, who plays for the Washington Capitals, uses derogatory terms while speaking about women, including their weight and their appearance.

He also speaks about drug use in other posts.

In multiple conversations, he also insults some of his teammates, other NHL players and their spouses.

“We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media,” Washington Capitals vice-president of communications, Sergey Kocharov, said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“We will handle this matter internally.”

The posts have been removed from multiple different online sites over the past few hours.

Late Wednesday, Leipsic posted an apology on his Twitter account. In it, he admits to making ‘inappropriate and offensive’ comments.

Leipsic appears to have deleted his Instagram account.

Rodewald is a member of the Florida Panthers organization, and the team says they are looking into it.

“The Florida Panthers have been made aware of a private social media conversation involving one of our players where offensive comments were made,” said Panthers’ Senior Director of Communications Adelyn Biedenbach.

“These actions have no place in our organization or our great game. We will cooperate fully with the league and the NHLPA to ensure this matter is handled quickly and appropriately.”

