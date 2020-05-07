Coronavirus cases in Canada near 65K as total deaths surpass 4,400

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached 65,000 on Thursday, with more than 170 new deaths and more than 1,400 new cases announced.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada totalled 64,911 — with more than 31,000 considered active. A total of 4,408 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

These figures are compiled daily based on numbers released by provincial and federal health authorities. The numbers include 29,260 people who are considered recovered, and more than a million tests conducted in Canada so far.

Quebec and Ontario continue to comprise 93 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada and nearly 84 per cent of cases nationwide.

Quebec is delaying reopening schools, daycares, and stores after cases continued to rise on Thursday. The province saw 121 new deaths and 911 new cases reported in the past 24 hour period. In total, Quebec has reported 35,238 cases and 2,381 deaths. More than 8,600 people have recovered from the disease.

Ontario approached the grim marker of nearly 1,500 deaths. On Thursday, the province reported 48 new deaths and 399 new cases, raising its provincial totals to 1,477 deaths and 19,121 cases. More than 1,100 of these deaths are residents and patients in long-term care homes, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Health-care workers account for more than 16 per cent of cases in Ontario. More than 13,000 people are considered recovered.

British Columbia reported two new deaths and 33 new cases on Thursday. The province has seen a total of 126 people die from the disease, with 2,288 cases and nearly 1,500 recoveries.

Alberta saw its daily numbers decline but the provincial medical officer of health emphasized caution going forward. The province reported 54 new cases and two new deaths on Thursday — 114 people have died since the pandemic began, with 6,017 cases and more than 3,800 recoveries.

Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases Thursday — most of them in the far north — raising its provincial total to 531. Six people have died in the province so far, and more than 300 are considered recovered.

Manitoba reported no new cases on Thursday — in fact, one presumptive case from the past turned out to be negative. In total, the province has seen more than 280 COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths and 243 recoveries.

Nova Scotia reported three new deaths and nine new cases, bringing its provincial figures to 44 deaths and 1,007 cases. The three deaths announced on Thursday occurred at one long-term care home in Halifax.

New Brunswick marked a milestone on Thursday, reporting no new cases for the first time. No active cases are in hospital, and the province has seen no fatalities from the disease.

Prince Edward Island has seen 27 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Only one case remains active as of May 6.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 261 cases total, with 244 of them recovered and three deaths since the pandemic began. There are 14 active cases in the province as of May 7.

The Northwest Territories and Yukon have no current COVID-19 cases. All their cases have recovered with zero deaths. Nunavut’s first and only COVID-19 case from late April was later discovered to be a false positive.

There are more than 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 around the world with close to 269,000 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

