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Consumer

DavidsTea herbal tea recalled over undeclared almond

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 1:53 pm
1 min read
DAVIDsTEA store View image in full screen
FILE: A DavidsTea store is seen in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
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Canadian specialty tea retailer DavidsTea has triggered a recall of its Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion product due to an undeclared almond that is not stated on its label.

The recall states that the allergen is related to a tree nut and is only available to be purchased online.

The UPC on the recall is 101202100502 and the code is 000CHA831216.

DavidsTea Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion product has been recalled due to an undeclared almond, missing on the label.
DavidsTea Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion product has been recalled due to an undeclared almond, missing on the label. Health Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

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The CFIA is recommending consumers not to consume recalled products “which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” alongside not serving, using, selling or distributing the recalled product.

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