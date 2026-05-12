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Politics

Carney, Smith to announce oil pipeline update Friday: sources 

By Jillian Piper Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I hope we can get to the finish line’: Smith nudges Carney for progress on Canada-Alberta MOU'
‘I hope we can get to the finish line’: Smith nudges Carney for progress on Canada-Alberta MOU
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith pushed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for progress on the Alberta-Canada memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy Friday — weeks after the deadline passed for its finalization. “I know industry is getting a bit impatient, Albertans are getting a little bit impatient, and if we're going to move forward with that MOU, I hope it happens in the next number of days,” Smith told Carney in front of reporters.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Alberta on Friday to meet with Premier Danielle Smith and announce an update on the memorandum of understanding to build an oil pipeline to the British Columbia coast, Global News has learned.

While sources tell Global News the details of what will be announced aren’t yet finalized, the expected public announcement comes after Smith and Carney met in Ottawa last week.

After the meeting, the premier told Global News she was optimistic about a potential pipeline being built.

“I hope that we’ll be able to announce that we’ve come to an agreement very soon, and that will start paving the way to show Albertans that Canada can work,” Smith said Friday.

Click to play video: '‘The frustration is Ottawa’: Danielle Smith talks Alberta separatism, MOU'
‘The frustration is Ottawa’: Danielle Smith talks Alberta separatism, MOU

Ottawa and Alberta have agreed on many elements of the MOU, which promises to build an oil pipeline to the northwest coast of B.C. However, several key sticking points were not resolved by the April 1 deadline.

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One of the main outstanding issues is increasing the industrial carbon tax to a minimum of $130 per tonne, which Postmedia has reported has been agreed to by Ottawa and Alberta.

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A trilateral agreement involving Ottawa, Alberta and the energy companies behind the Pathways carbon capture and storage project is also still being negotiated.

Carney has repeatedly referred to the MOU and the proposed pipeline as a “grand bargain,” aimed at increasing oil production while reducing emissions through a carbon capture and storage project that would permanently sequester carbon.

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