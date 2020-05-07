New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus.

The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government after back-to-back days of finding a single new case.

The province’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 120, with 118 people having recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

None of the active cases are in hospital and no deaths have been recorded in New Brunswick.

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

The symptoms include:

fever above 38 C

new cough or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

new onset of fatigue

new onset of muscle pain

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste or smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes

There is no plan for a televised update on Thursday but Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will address COVID-19 on Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

