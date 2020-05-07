B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, B.C. unveiled its plan to resume scheduled surgeries, after approximately 30,000 were cancelled to ensure hospital capacity in the case of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Surgeries are to resume May 18, and the province estimates it will take close to two years to clear the backlog.

On Wednesday, B.C. also unveiled its plan to restart the economy, which would see many sectors — including restaurants and hair stylists — resume work in “mid-May.”

The plan would also see British Columbians given the green light for small gatherings of two-to-six people, however, large gatherings will remain prohibited for the foreseeable future.

