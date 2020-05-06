B.C. premier to unveil plans to slowly reopen economy amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan on Wednesday is set to unveil the province’s highly anticipated plans to ease pandemic restrictions and reopen the economy, following a steady decline of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Horgan will be joined by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 3 p.m. We will carry the news conference live on our website, on the Global BC Facebook page, and on BC1.

It has been nearly two months since B.C. officials put strict measures in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest modelling data, released on Monday, B.C. continues to show dramatic decreases in COVID-19 cases, but Henry and Dix said we must keep social interactions at around 35-40 per cent of normal to bring the daily number of new cases down to zero.

On Tuesday, Henry announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the lowest total since March 13.

She has said some of the measures to be announced Wednesday will relate to summer sports, retail stores and hair salons, but that caps on large gatherings and other directives will remain in place.

— With files from The Canadian Press