Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry to release B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling numbers

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:05 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on while releasing the latest COVID-19 statistics in British Columbia on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on while releasing the latest COVID-19 statistics in British Columbia on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Global News

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister are set to unveil British Columbia’s latest modelling numbers on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday

The information will be presented as part of the health officials’ daily COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page, CKNW and here on the Global BC website.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials: Mid-May earliest possible time to lift COVID-19 restrictions

The government has used modelling data to inform their decisions and plan-making in response to the pandemic, such as the need to cancel non-urgent surgeries to free up enough hospital beds should there be a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

The numbers expected on Monday are being used to determine next steps for easing restrictions on the economy, schools and other areas. Premier John Horgan is expected to announce these next steps later this week.

Coronavirusbc coronavirusAdrian DixDr. Bonnie Henrycovid casesModellingrestrictionsCoronavirus CaseEasing RestrictionsforecastsDr. Henry update
