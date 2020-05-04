Dr. Bonnie Henry to release B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister are set to unveil British Columbia’s latest modelling numbers on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday

The information will be presented as part of the health officials’ daily COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page, CKNW and here on the Global BC website.

The government has used modelling data to inform their decisions and plan-making in response to the pandemic, such as the need to cancel non-urgent surgeries to free up enough hospital beds should there be a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The numbers expected on Monday are being used to determine next steps for easing restrictions on the economy, schools and other areas. Premier John Horgan is expected to announce these next steps later this week.

Story continues below advertisement