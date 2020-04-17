B.C. health officials to unveil latest forecast of coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to present the latest data the province is using to make decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The release of modelling information is expected to show that the measures put in place to deal with the outbreak, such as physical-distancing and school closures, are working.

The first round of modelling was reported on March 27, in which Henry said she was “cautiously optimistic” about B.C.’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, but warned hospitals could still be overwhelmed by a rapid increase in cases.

