Health

B.C. health officials to unveil latest forecast of coronavirus spread

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 12:26 pm
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks Wednesday during the province’s daily update of coronavirus statistics.
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks Wednesday during the province's daily update of coronavirus statistics. Global News

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to present the latest data the province is using to make decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The release of modelling information is expected to show that the measures put in place to deal with the outbreak, such as physical-distancing and school closures, are working.

The first round of modelling was reported on March 27, in which Henry said she was “cautiously optimistic” about B.C.’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, but warned hospitals could still be overwhelmed by a rapid increase in cases.

READ MORE: B.C. ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID-19 forecast, but warns hospitals could still be overwhelmed

The news conference at 11 a.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

CoronavirusHealth Carebc coronavirusJohn HorganCovid19Dr. Bonnie HenryCasesModellingNew CasesCurvebending curvetest positive cases
