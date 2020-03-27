Menu

Health

B.C. to release its forecast of COVID-19 cases and access to hospital beds

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 1:41 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials provide March 27 update on COVID-19 response in the province at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT

The B.C. government will release its modelling information on novel coronavirus cases and possible deaths due to COVID-19.

The data will also include forecasts for how many hospital beds will be needed to handle the crisis.

66 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., total 725
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release the data at 11 a.m. Friday.

Full coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in B.C.

Dix says the report will be an indicator of how many people may become infected with the virus based on data in B.C., but will also consider possible worst-case scenarios based on outbreaks in China and Italy.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. provides data on COVID-19 cases in province
The provincial government wants to release the information so the public can understand why certain measures have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

The presentation of the data can be watched live at 10:30 a.m. on BC1 and online.

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

