B.C. to release its forecast of COVID-19 cases and access to hospital beds

The B.C. government will release its modelling information on novel coronavirus cases and possible deaths due to COVID-19.

The data will also include forecasts for how many hospital beds will be needed to handle the crisis.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release the data at 11 a.m. Friday.

Dix says the report will be an indicator of how many people may become infected with the virus based on data in B.C., but will also consider possible worst-case scenarios based on outbreaks in China and Italy.

The provincial government wants to release the information so the public can understand why certain measures have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

The presentation of the data can be watched live at 10:30 a.m. on BC1 and online.

— With files from The Canadian Press