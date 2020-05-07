B.C. to announce plans to re-schedule surgeries that were cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is set to unveil plans Wednesday morning on how elective and non-essential surgeries that had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be re-booked, starting this month.

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to outline plans to clear the backlog after thousands of surgeries were put on hold to free up hospital beds in case of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus and three new deaths. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped to 19 — the first time it’s dropped under 20 since March 24.

Also on Wednesday, Horgan announced the province’s highly anticipated plan to gradually reopen the economy, health-care system, and schools, as cases slowly decline.

As of Monday, the province had 390 total vacant critical care beds.

