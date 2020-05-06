Three new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., number of ICU patients falls below 20

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 23 new cases of the virus.

However, the number of people in intensive care dropped to 19, the first time it has fallen under 20 since March 24.

Seventy-four people in total remain in hospital.

At least 124 people in B.C. have died from the disease, while officials have confirmed at least 2,255 cases in total. About 66 per cent of those have fully recovered.

Community outbreaks continue to be among the province’s major concerns.

As of Wednesday, there were seven confirmed cases at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, 56 at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, and 35 at United Poultry in Vancouver.

B.C. has also linked 16 cases to the Kearl Lake oilsands project in northern Alberta.

No new outbreaks were reported at long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Seventeen such facilities and five acute-care units still have ongoing outbreaks, while clusters at 17 other residential care facilities have been declared over.

