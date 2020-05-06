Timeline: How B.C. plans to reopen amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has laid out a four-phase plan to reopen the economy, health-care system and schools as the number of new cases of COVID-19 slowly declines.

“We’re already at phase one. This is because B.C. did not completely shut down. Other jurisdictions are only now returning to the place B.C. has been at for some time,” Horgan told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Proceeding to the next step will depend on the outcomes and the path of COVID-19. Over the next months, we will continue to expand the number of businesses and services that can operate with strict safety protocols.”

B.C. has no plans to resume large gatherings, including concerts, conferences or professional sports, until a vaccine is available. International travel and tourism will also remain restricted.

Here is the proposed timeline of what will resume in the coming months…

Story continues below advertisement

Mid-May

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Elective surgeries

Dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractors

Physical therapy, speech therapy and similar

Retail sector

Hair salons/barber shops/other personal services

In-person counselling

Restaurants, cafes, pubs – if there are sufficient distancing measures

Museums, art galleries, libraries

Office-based worksites

Some recreation/sports. Outdoor, low contact sport is preferable

Most provincial parks (May 14)

Beaches and outdoor spaces

Transit services

Child care

June

Hotels and resorts

More parks, including some overnight camping (June 1)

Film industry (June/July)

July

Some entertainment, such as movies and the symphony. No large concerts

September

K-12 education, with only a partial return to school this year

Post-secondary education, with a mix of online and in-class instruction