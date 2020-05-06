Menu

Health

B.C. to reopen hair salons, spas in mid-May under COIVD-19 pandemic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 6:06 pm
Hair salons will be one of the businesses allowed to re-open in B.C. starting mid-May but a number of new measures must be in place.
Hair salons will be one of the businesses allowed to re-open in B.C. starting mid-May but a number of new measures must be in place. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The B.C. government has announced how it expects to start re-opening hair salons, barber shops and personal services under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The timeline for re-opening is from mid-May onwards.

In a report Wednesday, the province said the businesses will need to implement measures to maintain physical distancing and reduce or eliminate waiting areas.

Customers and staff must use non-medical masks and barriers such as plexiglass shields to prevent disease transmission.

The business must also post signs about how to access services if sick and ask customers about possible symptoms before providing a service.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Small gatherings, elective surgeries to be allowed in B.C. mid-May

As outlined in B.C.’s latest modelling numbers on Monday, the risk of transmission is still a concern, and residents still need to reduce close contact between people and the number of contacts in the same setting at one time.

Health officials said the daily number of new cases should hit zero by mid-June if social interactions stay at around 35-40 per cent of normal.

WATCH: Industries consulting members and government on reopening strategies

Industries consulting members and government on reopening strategies
