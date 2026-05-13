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Canada

Ottawa seeks options to replace Canadian military’s aging fleet of tanks

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2026 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds announce $250 million to expand training capacity for skilled trades within the CAF'
Feds announce $250 million to expand training capacity for skilled trades within the CAF
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The Canadian military is formally asking the defence industry to identify what companies can offer to either upgrade or replace Canada’s aging fleet of tanks.

The federal government published a request for information from potential suppliers so Ottawa can analyze options available on the market and start to draw up plans for future armoured land vehicle fleets.

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A Canadian Army document published last year called “Inflection Point” warns that decades of fine tuning the military for counter-insurgency and peace operations had the side-effect of creating serious gaps in the military’s store of heavy arms.

The army’s armoured regiment has been left with a single squadron of decades-old Leopard tanks.

Modern warfare, as demonstrated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, has led to rapid advances in anti-tank drones and tank armour.

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The procurement projects in the request for information are listed under “heavy direct-fire modernization,” which would include tanks, recovery vehicles and combat-support vehicles, as well as “medium cavalry vehicles” for a common light-armoured vehicle fleet.

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