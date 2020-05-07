Dr. Hinshaw to provide daily update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 3 p.m. Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily update to Albertans on the COVID-19 situation and the public health response a little earlier than usual on Thursday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

It is expected Premier Jason Kenney will also comment.

Global News will stream the event live in this article.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw said six more Albertans had died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 112.

Seventy new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Alberta to 5,963.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hinshaw said there were 632 cases in continuing care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 946 cases connected to workers at the Cargill plant, 798 of which had recovered.

There were 566 cases among workers at the JBS plant in Brooks, 434 of which had recovered.

Harmony Beef had 38 cases, 12 of which had recovered, Hinshaw said.