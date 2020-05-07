Menu

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide daily update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 3 p.m. Thursday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:09 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 2:10 pm
COVID-19 in Alberta: Meat plant outbreak investigations + testing to find early cases
WATCH ABOVE (May 6): Alberta reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 112 and cases to 5,963. Julia Wong has more on that, plus a look at the outbreaks at meat processing facilities across the province, and explains how Alberta will test to see whether there were any coronavirus illnesses before the first confirmed case in March.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily update to Albertans on the COVID-19 situation and the public health response a little earlier than usual on Thursday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

It is expected Premier Jason Kenney will also comment.

Global News will stream the event live in this article.

Alberta to learn from Denmark and Quebec for school reopenings

On Wednesday, Hinshaw said six more Albertans had died from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 112.

Seventy new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Alberta to 5,963.

Hinshaw said there were 632 cases in continuing care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hinshaw says Alberta Health has ‘implemented lessons learned at Cargill; meat plant worker’s father dies

There were 946 cases connected to workers at the Cargill plant, 798 of which had recovered.

There were 566 cases among workers at the JBS plant in Brooks, 434 of which had recovered.

Harmony Beef had 38 cases, 12 of which had recovered, Hinshaw said.

READ MORE: Alberta offers grants to child care centres, day homes to prepare for relaunch

