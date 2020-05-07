Coronavirus cases continue to rise in La Loche, 19 new cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s far north continues to be the hot spot for new coronavirus cases in the province.

Nineteen new cases were reported on Thursday — 15 in the far north, 12 in the La Loche area — raising the province total to 531.

The other four new cases were reported in the north.

Active cases in the province total 196, with 138 — 70 per cent — in the far north.

Officials had expected an increase in the number of cases in La Loche and surrounding communities due to active case testing and contact tracing.

Other regions with active cases are the north (39), Saskatoon 16), and Regina (3).

Twelve people are in hospital — nine in Saskatoon and three in the north. Three people in Saskatoon and one in the north are in intensive care.

Six people in the province have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials said the outbreak at Lloydminster Hospital has stabilized and the pause on Phase 1 of the province’s reopening plan can go ahead in the city as of May 11.

The province put a pause on the first phase in Lloydminster on April 29 after a cluster of cases were reported at the hospital.

It has not yet been determined if Lloydminster will go ahead with Phase 2 of the reopening plan on May 19. The province said that will be determined by health officials and local leadership.

The Reopening Saskatchewan plan is on pause indefinitely in La Loche due to the outbreak there.

Here is a breakdown of Saskatchewan cases by age:

71 people are 19 and under

188 people are 20 to 39

163 are 40 to 59

93 people are 60 to 79

16 people are 80 and over

Males make up 50 per cent of the cases, females 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 329.

Saskatchewan has completed 34,361 tests so far for the virus, up 770 from Wednesday.

Health Minister Jim Reiter and Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

