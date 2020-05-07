It’s official: Saskatchewan schools are closed through June due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Saskatchewan students will not be returning to classrooms for the 2019-20 school year.

“On the advice of Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, the Response Planning Team has informed Saskatchewan’s school divisions that in-class learning will not resume for the remainder of the school year,” said the Ministry of Health Thursday, in a statement.

“As students continue to learn remotely, we encourage students and families to continue to take advantage of the supplemental learning opportunities being provided by teachers.”

The supplemental learning opportunities will be available until the end of June.

An earlier order by Premier Scott Moe saw schools shuttered as of March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It was announced at the time that every student’s current grade would be their final grade, and they will progress to their next grade level for the 2020-21 school year.

When the province released its Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan on April 24 the mention of schools was left out.

Parents were notified of the new order on Wednesday after Saskatchewan school divisions sent letters out to families.

“The Response Planning Team is working with education sector partners to begin work on what in-class learning may look like in the new school year,” said the Ministry of Education, “although the timelines will depend on the safety of everyone in Saskatchewan schools including students, teachers and school staff.”