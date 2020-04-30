Child-care accessibility in Saskatchewan schools expanding with reopen plan

Send this page to someone via email

People returning to work under the first two phases of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan will have access to licensed child-care services, according to the government.

Over 2,100 spaces in 47 school-based centres continue to operate as part of a reserved supply for coronavirus pandemic response workers, according to a press release.

Government officials said there is capacity within that supply to expand accessibility to other workers starting on May 4.

“As we move to gradually reopen Saskatchewan, we know that parents, caregivers and families returning to work will need child care support, and we are helping them by ensuring their children are safe and well cared for,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release on Thursday.

“I want to recognize and extend my sincere appreciation to child care centres and staff who have continued to operate to provide this important service.”

The centres within Saskatchewan schools will continue to operate within the guidelines provided by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, which includes a maximum of eight children per room.

The application form for in-school child-care centres can be found on the government’s website.

Government officials said roughly 350 non-school-based child-care centres and homes also continue to operate.

