What you need to know as Saskatchewan starts first phase of reopen plan

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks the first official day of Saskatchewan’s five-phase reopen plan as the province eases its way back into normalcy.

The first phase allows medical services such as dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment to open their doors to the public.

All medical service providers are required to take extra safety precautions such as screening of both clients and staff, along with wearing proper personal protective equipment including gloves and masks.

Physical distancing, when possible, is also required by businesses.

Businesses are not allowed to have more than 10 people gather in a waiting area at one time.

The province is also allowing fishing and boat launches as of Monday — physical distancing is required.

Story continues below advertisement

The first phase continues throughout the month with golf courses given the green light to reopen as of May 15.

Physical distancing must be practised at all times while on the course, meaning a minimum of two metres spacing between individuals.

Other changes include no rakes around bunkers, no benches, no ball washers, and only allowing one person per golf cart unless they are from the same residence.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Employees must also have access to gloves and sanitizing wipes, and are being told to stay home if they feel sick.

On June 1, park and campgrounds will be made available at 50 per cent capacity only to Saskatchewan residents.

Shared facilities including showers, laundry, cookhouses, clubhouses and firewood distribution will remain closed along with recreational facilities such as swimming pools, beach access, picnic areas and playgrounds.

Outfitters, fishing camps and remote northern guided recreational establishments remain closed until further notice.

Online reservations to provincial campsites can be made starting Monday.

Saskatchewan’s second phase begins May 19 and will see retail businesses such as clothing stores, shoe stores, flower shops, sporting goods and adventure stores being allowed to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping malls are also allowed to reopen. Washrooms and food courts inside malls will be open.

Increased cleaning and disinfection must be done to any of the bathrooms. Food courts are restricted to pick-up and delivery.

Hairstylists, barbers and registered massage therapists are also included in the professions being allowed to reopen as part of the second phase on May 19.

For more information regarding further restrictions placed on businesses during the five-phase plan, click here.

Today, we begin Phase 1 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan as we gradually & cautiously lift restrictions related to the #COvID19SK pandemic This plan begins with allowing access to previously restricted medical services, fishing & boat launches, golf courses & parks & campgrounds pic.twitter.com/P8D1I3VdUi — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 4, 2020

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

1:35 Medical services, recreation to resume in Saskatchewan Medical services, recreation to resume in Saskatchewan

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.