Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 6

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

412 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,722

Ontario reported 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,722 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,429 as 68 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,222 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 70.6 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario government extends all emergency orders until May 19

The Ontario government says it is extending all emergency orders that have been put in place so far until May 19, which is after the Victoria Day long weekend, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The extension, announced on Wednesday, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act comes on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, the government said.

Premier Doug Ford first announced a state of emergency on March 17 under the act and ordered some businesses to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The emergency order was extended again on April 14.

When in effect, the emergency act gives the provincial government the power to enforce emergency orders.

Full list of orders can be found here.

Ontario hydro rate relief extended until May 31

The Ontario government says it is extending electricity rate relief for residences, farms and small businesses until May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will continue to be billed at the lowest price, called the “off-peak” rate, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the government said.

Electricity relief was first announced on March 24 for 45 days and was set to expire this week.

“Although we are making progress in our fight against this COVID-19 outbreak, we are not out of the woods yet. The extension of this electricity rate relief will leave more money in people’s pockets until businesses can start to reopen and people can get back to work,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

Markham Fair cancelled for 1st time in 175 years

The Markham Fair, originally scheduled for Oct. 1 through 4, has been cancelled for the first time in 175, the board of directors announced Wednesday.

“This decision was made with the consultation of our membership, trade organizations and government agencies. Using all information currently available, the Board has unanimously decided that the safety of our visitors, volunteers, staff and vendors is our primary concern,” a statement from the board read.

The board, with the help of volunteers, said they will work on “different ways to continue to celebrate and educate about agriculture in our community.”

10 airport taxi, limo drivers have died since beginning of coronavirus pandemic, union says

The union representing Toronto Pearson Airport taxi drivers says six of its members have died due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Thursday.

Rajinder Aujla, the president of the Airport Taxi Association, confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 10 drivers have died since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with four still awaiting confirmation of having died from being positive for the virus.

City of Toronto opens 2nd COVID-19 recovery site for the homeless

The City of Toronto said on Wednesday that it will open the second COVID-19 recovery site for those experiencing homelessness on Friday.

The site comes as part of the City’s three-tier response to COVID-19 for the homeless in Toronto. The City also said enhanced Personal Protective Measures will also be in place across the shelter system as a whole.

“I want to thank our Shelter, Support and Housing Administration staff and many redeployed City employees for working tirelessly to help people during this unprecedented time,” said Mayor John Tory in a release.

“Together, we are supporting this vulnerable group in a welcoming space to recover from COVID-19.”