10 airport taxi, limo drivers have died since beginning of coronavirus pandemic, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Toronto Pearson Airport taxi drivers says six of its members have died due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Thursday.

Rajinder Aujla, the president of the Airport Taxi Association, confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 10 drivers have died since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with four still awaiting confirmation of having died from being positive for the virus.

Aujla previously told Global News on April 30 that another driver had passed along the virus to his father, who ultimately passed away.

“Most of the drivers have been overlooked since the beginning [of the pandemic],” he said.

“Not even now, they don’t have much safety gear.” Tweet This

Aujla said if there were better measures in place to protect drivers then the deaths could have possibly been prevented.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday morning, Ontario reported a total of 18,722 coronavirus cases and 1,429 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

— With files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea