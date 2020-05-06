Menu

Health

10 airport taxi, limo drivers have died since beginning of coronavirus pandemic, union says

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 11:47 am
Toronto drivers die of COVID-19, union says
WATCH ABOVE (April 30): Four Toronto airport limousine and taxi drivers have died after contracting coronavirus. As Sean O’Shea reports, others are in intensive care in Toronto hospitals fighting for their lives.

The union representing Toronto Pearson Airport taxi drivers says six of its members have died due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Thursday.

Rajinder Aujla, the president of the Airport Taxi Association, confirmed on Wednesday that a total of 10 drivers have died since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with four still awaiting confirmation of having died from being positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 4 Toronto airport taxi drivers have died due to COVID-19, union says

Aujla previously told Global News on April 30 that another driver had passed along the virus to his father, who ultimately passed away.

“Most of the drivers have been overlooked since the beginning [of the pandemic],” he said.

“Not even now, they don’t have much safety gear.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario extends all emergency orders until May 19

Aujla said if there were better measures in place to protect drivers then the deaths could have possibly been prevented.

As of Wednesday morning, Ontario reported a total of 18,722 coronavirus cases and 1,429 deaths.

With files from Global News' Sean O'Shea

With files from Global News’ Sean O’Shea

 

