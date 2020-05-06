412 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,722

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,722 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,429 as 68 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,222 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 70.6 per cent of cases.

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 2.3 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is a low growth rate as part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

On Wednesday, Ontario said it is extending all emergency orders until May 19, which is after the Victoria Day long weekend.

The government also announced on Wednesday that off-peak hydro pricing will continue for residences, farmers and small businesses until May 31.

The province has completed 365,675 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,961 tests from the previous day. Ontario set out a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6 but Tuesday and Wednesday’s reports fell short of those targets.

Ontario has 1,032 patients (down by 11) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 219 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 174 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by eight).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,074 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 71 deaths, and there are 174 outbreaks.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,819 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,621 cases among staff.

3:32 Coronavirus: Ontario health minister on masks, testing, reopening dates Coronavirus: Ontario health minister on masks, testing, reopening dates

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 3,013 of the total reported cases, which is 16.1 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 60.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

7,824 people are male (41.8 per cent)

10,732 people are female (57.3 per cent)

473 people are 19 and under (2.5 per cent)

4,379 people are 20 to 39 (23.4 per cent)

5,652 people are 40 to 59 (30.2 per cent)

4,089 people are 60 to 79 (21.8 per cent)

4,116 people are 80 and over (22 per cent)

There are 8,790 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.