LCBO to gradually expand some store hours ahead of May long weekend

The LCBO says it will begin a gradual expansion of store hours starting on May 14, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

A release issued Wednesday said more than 360 stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and these new store hours will be in effect from Tuesday to Saturday. The other locations will continue to operate on the reduced schedule of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday store hours will remain the same for most stores, open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Until further notice, all LCBO stores will remain closed on Monday’s as they have been since March 30.

The LCBO is encouraging customers to find their local store online for specific hours, as they may vary.

“The expansion of store hours will continue to roll out in stages across the province through to the first week of June,” the LCBO said in a statement.

“Customers shopping at the LCBO are reminded to follow all physical distancing guidance in-line and in-store, shop alone and plan ahead, and limit interactions by paying with debit or credit and packing their own reusable bags, and extending kindness and patience to staff and fellow shoppers,” the LCBO added.

The LCBO is also encouraging customers to wear non-medical masks or face coverings or to make other arrangements if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

