Quebec, Ontario account for 92% of coronavirus deaths in Canada as cases approach 60K

Canada saw 116 more deaths due to COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — on Sunday, as nationwide cases approached the 60,000 mark.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada totalled 59,473 — with more than 30,000 of them considered active. A total of 3,682 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

Tallied daily based on figures released by provincial and federal health authorities, the numbers include 24,921 people who are considered recovered, and more than 933,000 tests conducted in Canada so far.

Quebec and Ontario collectively account for 83 per cent of Canada’s cases, and 92 per cent of the national death toll.

In Quebec, 69 more deaths were announced on Sunday, totalling 2,205 deaths since the pandemic began. The province has a total of 31,865 cases. More than 7,200 people are considered recovered. Montreal continues to be the provincial epicentre, accounting for more than half of Quebec’s cases.

Ontario reported 434 new cases and 40 deaths on Sunday, raising the provincial total to 17,553 cases and 1,216 deaths. More than 12,000 people have recovered.

In Nova Scotia, six new deaths were reported, all at one long-term care home called Northwood in Halifax. Thirty-seven people have died in the province since the pandemic began. The cumulative total number of cases in the province is 971, with 624 people deemed to have recovered.

New Brunswick reported no new cases for the 15th day in a row. On Saturday, officials had announced all 118 cases of COVID-19 in the province had recovered. New Brunswick is in the process of cautiously easing some restrictions, with an emphasis still on physical distancing, hygiene and face masks.

No new cases or deaths were reported on Sunday by health officials in Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon. British Columbia also reported no figures, leaving its total number of cases at 2,171 and death toll at 114.

All cases are considered resolved in the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Nunavut only reported its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Prince Edward Island has reported three active cases out of 27 cases total so far. Newfoundland and Labrador has 259 cases in total, with 232 recoveries and three deaths so far.

Alberta reported 96 new cases and one new death, raising the provincial total to 5,766 cases and 95 deaths. More than 2,700 people are considered recovered.

Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday. The province has 433 cases in total — 305 of them have recovered — and has so far experienced six deaths.

Manitoba announced a single new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 280, with 38 of them active cases and 237 considered recoveries. Six people have died so far in the province. Manitoba has begun loosening restrictions on some non-essential services.

As of Sunday, data tracked by Johns Hopkins University showed there are just over 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 1.1 million recoveries and 247,306 deaths.

