Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to enter 3rd week without any new cases of COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 1:14 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 1:17 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. reports no new cases for 13th consecutive day, still searching for additional cases through testing
New Brunswick chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell on Friday announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the province for the 13th consecutive day. However, Russell said health-care professionals are "actively searching for cases of COVID-19," which is why the province expanded its testing criteria for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

New Brunswick will enter its third week without any active cases of COVID-19 after the province announced its fifteenth straight day of no new cases on Sunday.

The province’s public health announced on Saturday that all 118 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered.

READ MORE: All 118 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick have now recovered

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, welcomed the news in a press release on Sunday.

Russell said with the arrival of warmer temperatures, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on physical distancing and household bubbling.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell.

“But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement
People with visual impairments struggle to access essentials amid COVID-19 restrictions
People with visual impairments struggle to access essentials amid COVID-19 restrictions

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

The symptoms include:

  • a fever above 38°C
  • a new cough or worsening chronic cough
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • a new onset of fatigue
  • a new onset of muscle pain
  • diarrhea
  • loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Premier Blaine Higgs welcomed the news with cautious optimism.

“We must remain diligent in our efforts to keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy,” he said.

“We must stay on guard and take precautions until a vaccine is found.”

Tweet This

Higgs alluded to the possibility of fewer restrictions in the weeks to come if New Brunswick continues on the same path.

“We have come a long way, but we are still vulnerable,” said Higgs. “We expect to have more cases.

“Our province is still under a state of emergency, and we must continue to follow the advice of Public Health.”

Tweet This
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsDr. Jennifer Russellcoronavirus New Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.