New Brunswick to enter 3rd week without any new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick will enter its third week without any active cases of COVID-19 after the province announced its fifteenth straight day of no new cases on Sunday.

The province’s public health announced on Saturday that all 118 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, welcomed the news in a press release on Sunday.

Russell said with the arrival of warmer temperatures, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on physical distancing and household bubbling.

“I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell.

“But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.” Tweet This

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

The symptoms include:

a fever above 38°C

a new cough or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

a new onset of fatigue

a new onset of muscle pain

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

Premier Blaine Higgs welcomed the news with cautious optimism.

“We must remain diligent in our efforts to keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy,” he said.

“We must stay on guard and take precautions until a vaccine is found.” Tweet This

Higgs alluded to the possibility of fewer restrictions in the weeks to come if New Brunswick continues on the same path.

“We have come a long way, but we are still vulnerable,” said Higgs. “We expect to have more cases.

“Our province is still under a state of emergency, and we must continue to follow the advice of Public Health.” Tweet This