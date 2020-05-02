Coronavirus: All 118 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick have now recovered

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says all 118 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province have recovered at this time.

As of Saturday, the province says it has not detected a new case of the novel coronavirus for the fourteenth straight day.

New Brunswick has yet to experience a COVID-19-related death.

Dr. Jennifer Russel, the province’s chief medical officer of health described reaching 14 days of no new cases a milestone.

“Achieving this two-week milestone is significant,” said Russell, in a press release.

“But I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for us to continue practising physical distancing, wearing face masks and staying home as much as possible.” Tweet This

The province is in the process of relaxing the public health restrictions it had put in place to limit the spread of the disease.

New Brunswick is guided by four colour-coded public health alert levels: Red, Orange, Yellow and Green.

Currently, it is transitioning between the Red and Orange stages, with the goal of allowing New Brunswickers to enjoy the province’s wide-open outdoor spaces.

Throughout all stages, the province is counting on physical distancing, physical barriers, handwashing and use of face masks to be part of the new normal.

Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs and did not provide a televised update on Saturday and are not expected to do so until Monday.

In a press release, Higgs welcomed the news of all 118 people recovering.

“I thank everyone, the frontline workers, essential workers, public safety employees and all New Brunswickers for helping us reach this milestone,” he said.

“Of course, we did not win the war yet and this victory may be short-lived.” Tweet This

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

