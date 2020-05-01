New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 response Friday

New Brunswick officials will update the province on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic Friday.

The update will come after 12 straight days of no new cases being detected in the province.

As of Thursday, only four of the 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain active and no patients are in hospital.

The province announced on Thursday that it would create a website to connect students and unemployed workers with open jobs that were slated to be filled by temporary foreign workers.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the decision to ban season workers from the province on Tuesday, which has been met by criticism from producers in the agriculture and seafood industry along with some opposition parties.

1:51 N.B. restaurants, bars optimistic for summer season N.B. restaurants, bars optimistic for summer season

As the province shifts into the recovery stage of the pandemic, more leaders are calling for a return of the provincial legislature in order to bring the province’s response to COVID-19 away from the confidential all-party cabinet committee on and into the public eye.

Story continues below advertisement

All four party house leaders met on Thursday to begin discussion dates for when the legislature will resume, while the Legislative Administration Committee looks at how to do so safely.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Higgs will be joined by New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russel, to provide Friday’s update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.