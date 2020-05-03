Saskatchewan reports 12 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 433

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 continues to spread in Saskatchewan after 12 new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the province’s total to 433.

Of the new cases, four are in the far north, four are in the north and four are in Saskatoon. Health officials say there are still pending test results in La Loche — where there is an outbreak of novel coronavirus — but those numbers have not been included in Sunday’s update.

Case breakdown:

161 cases in Saskatoon

89 cases in northern Saskatchewan

81 cases in the far north

76 cases in Regina

15 cases from the south

11 cases in central Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is reporting three more recoveries, bringing the provincial total to 305.

There are 122 active cases in the province.

Health officials say 138 cases are travel-related with another 176 being linked to community contacts or mass gatherings. There are 40 cases with no known exposure and 79 cases remain under investigation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high in Saskatchewan on Sunday, with 14 people in hospital, including 11 people receiving inpatient care. The other three are in the ICU. Five of the people in hospital are in the north and the other nine are in Saskatoon.

Six Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died. The province’s fatality rate for COVID-19 is 1.4 per cent.

To date, the province has performed 31,572 COVID-19 tests.

