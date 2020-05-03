Menu

Health

One additional Manitoba COVID-19 case brings total to 38 active cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 2:35 pm
.
. AP photo

Manitoba provincial public health officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 has been identified as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in the province to 281.

Winnipeggers mixed on province’s reopening plans

The data shows that five people are currently in hospital, with no one in intensive care.

A total of 237 people have recovered while 38 people have active cases.

The number of people who have died remains six.

The total number of tests performed since early February is 26,806.

