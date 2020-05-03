1 new COVID-19 death in Calgary zone; 96 new Alberta cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Another Albertan has died of COVID-19 as the cases in the province rose by 96 on Sunday, according to Alberta Health.

The total number of those who have caught the virus in the province is now at 5,766.

The person who died was a man in his 80s at Intercare Brentwood Care Centre in Calgary.

So far, there have been 615 total cases confirmed at continuing care facilities across the province, with 67 deaths, Alberta Health said.

All 96 new cases Sunday were lab-confirmed by the province.

Of the total cases, there are 2,713 recoveries and a total of 95 deaths, which means the current active case level across the province sits at 2,958.

Death breakdown:

62 in Calgary zone

15 in North zone

12 in Edmonton zone

five in South zone

one in Central zone

There are currently 90 people in hospital, 19 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units.

Of the total cases, Alberta Health said that 743 are suspected of being community-acquired.

Case breakdown:

3,842 cases in Calgary zone

1,075 cases in South zone

504 cases in Edmonton zone

221 cases in North zone

88 cases in Central zone

36 cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

The province said it has now tested 152,123 people for COVID-19, with a total of 161,245 tests performed by the lab.