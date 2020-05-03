Coronavirus: Quebec counts 69 new deaths, confirmed cases climb above 31,800

Send this page to someone via email

Another 69 people died from COVID-19 in Quebec from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the death toll in the province to 2,205.

As of Sunday, the province now has 31,865 confirmed cases, an additional 892 from Saturday. 1,754 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including 218 in intensive care.

Health officials say 7,258 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 824 people are currently under investigation. Over 202,900 tests have so far come back negative.

Montreal extends state of emergency, closes park parking lots

On Saturday, Montreal’s state of emergency was extended as the city continues to be the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Quebec. As of Sunday the city has 16,251 cases, accounting for over half of the cases in the province.

Montreal-North is the hardest hit area of the city.

First announced on March 27, the state of emergency in Montreal has continuously been extended and is now set to remain in effect until May 5.

Issuing the state of emergency grants exceptional powers to the city, in particular with regard to the mobilization of its police force and other resources required to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, the city announced it will close the parking lots at five of the city’s large parks as of Sunday to enforce physical distancing as the warmer weather arrives and the public flocks to the city’s green spaces.

The five parks affected are La Fontaine, Jarry, Maisonneuve, Frédéric-Back and the Île-de-la-Visitation nature park.

Quebec boosts COVID-19 testing

On Friday, Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda announced the province’s new boosted COVID-19 screening strategy.

The number of daily tests will be considerably increased for different symptomatic groups of the population, totalling around 100,000 tests per week.

Arruda said particular attention will be paid to Montreal North, where officials are observing significant community transmission.

–With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press